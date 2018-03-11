Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,859,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 J at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR

