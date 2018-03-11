5 Pfennig 1906 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3)