Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,136,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search