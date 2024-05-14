Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,136,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

