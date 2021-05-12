Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,605,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 E at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

