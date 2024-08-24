Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,922,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search