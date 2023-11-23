5 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) PF67 (2) PF65 (5) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (3)