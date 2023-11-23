Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,970,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Karamitsos - December 9, 2017
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 9, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

