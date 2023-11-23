Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,970,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
