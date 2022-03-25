Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 915,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1905 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
