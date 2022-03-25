Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1905 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

