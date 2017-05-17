Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,505,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1905 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
