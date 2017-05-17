5 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1905 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) Service PCGS (3)