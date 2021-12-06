Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,129,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7688 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
