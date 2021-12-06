Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,129,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7688 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Stephen Album - November 4, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

