Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,408,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1904 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7686 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search