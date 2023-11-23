Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,791,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (5)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
