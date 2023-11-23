Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,791,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

