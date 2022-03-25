Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1903 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search