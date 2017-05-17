Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,114,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1903 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 E at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 E at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

