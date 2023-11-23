Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,932,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

421
Category
Year
