5 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1464 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
