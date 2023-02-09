Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1464 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

