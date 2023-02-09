5 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1464 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) No grade (1)