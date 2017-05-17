Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 E at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 E at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

