5 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
