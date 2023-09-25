Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,949,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24465 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
