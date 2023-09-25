5 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24465 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)