Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,949,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1902 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24465 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 A at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1902 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

