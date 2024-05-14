5 Pfennig 1901 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1901 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7683 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (2)