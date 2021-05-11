Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1901 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,810,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1901 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

