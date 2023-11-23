Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,155,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1901 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1901 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

