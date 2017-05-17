5 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)