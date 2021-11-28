Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,236,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1900 E at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

