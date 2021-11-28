5 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)