Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,236,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search