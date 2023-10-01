Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1899 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1899 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1899 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,634,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1899 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

