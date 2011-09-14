Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,941,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 13, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
