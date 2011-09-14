5 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 13, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1)