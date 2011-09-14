Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,941,000
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1900 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 13, 2011.
- Westfälische (1)
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
