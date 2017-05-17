Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1899 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1899 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1899 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,812,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1899 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 D at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

