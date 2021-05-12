Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,884,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1899 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

