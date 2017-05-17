5 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1898 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4029 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)