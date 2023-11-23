Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1898 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
