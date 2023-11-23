Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,836,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1898 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
