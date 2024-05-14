Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,221,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1897 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
