Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,221,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1897 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1897 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
