5 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1897 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)