5 Pfennig 1897 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 833,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1897 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2630 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
