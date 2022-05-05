5 Pfennig 1896 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1896 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)