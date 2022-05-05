Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1896 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,009,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1896 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search