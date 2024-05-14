Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1896 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3773 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 17, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3562 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3998 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1896 G at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2009
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

