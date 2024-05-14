Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1896 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3773 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 17, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3998 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
