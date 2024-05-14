5 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1896 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3773 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 17, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (13) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)