Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1895 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1895 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1895 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,705,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1895 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1895 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1895 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1895 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1895 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1895 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1895 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

