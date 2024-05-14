Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1894 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1894 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1894 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,634,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1894 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2669 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 J at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

