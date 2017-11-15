5 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1894 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)