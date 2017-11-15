Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1894 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 802,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1894 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 E at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 E at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

