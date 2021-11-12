Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1894 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,812,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1894 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1894 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

