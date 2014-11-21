5 Pfennig 1893 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1893 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4034 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)