5 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,546,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1893 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
