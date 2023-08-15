Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,546,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1893 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1893 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

