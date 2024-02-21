Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 93,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

