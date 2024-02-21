Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 93,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
