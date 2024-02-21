5 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (11) F (3)