Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 464,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3858 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

