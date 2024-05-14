Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 346,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

