5 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (3)