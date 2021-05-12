Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,279,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3079 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

