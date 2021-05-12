5 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3079 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)