Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,279,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3079 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
