Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 942,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 F at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

