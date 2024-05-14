5 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)