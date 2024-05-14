Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1891 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 942,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
