5 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4420 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)