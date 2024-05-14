Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 173,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4420 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
