5 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)