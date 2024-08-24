Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,313,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1891 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1891 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
