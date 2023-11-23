5 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3669 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) No grade (3)