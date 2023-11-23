Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,813,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3669 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search