5 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1)