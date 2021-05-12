Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,548,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search