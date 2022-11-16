Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,636,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
