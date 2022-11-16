Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,221,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
