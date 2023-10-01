Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1874-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,010,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1889 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1889 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search