5 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1874-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (3)